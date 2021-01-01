About this product

High potency and bold, fruity flavor make Guava Jam a favorite summer strain. In addition, Guava Jam delivers a balance of relaxing and uplifting effects that many smokers report helping them feel creative and focused.

BLOOM Live Resin is the best tasting fresh flower vape in CA. Every month, our team of strain curators finds a variety of exotic strains from growers in Humboldt to Santa Barbara. Each cartridge is made from potent buds and crafted into pure oil containing a wide range of cannabinoids and more than 150 live resin terpenes.

Available in Full gram