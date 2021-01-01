About this product

Start your day with Jet Fuel for an energetic boost that tastes as good as it feels. Reported effects leave users feeling euphoric, uplifted, and calm.

BLOOM Live Resin is the best tasting fresh flower vape in CA. Every month, our team of strain curators finds a variety of exotic strains from growers in Humboldt to Santa Barbara. Each cartridge is made from potent buds and crafted into pure oil containing a wide range of cannabinoids and more than 150 live resin terpenes.

Available in both Full and Half gram cartriges.

Potency - 94%