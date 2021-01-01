About this product

More Mojito Please.



Citrus, Fruity, Herbal.



Make morning Mojito's a thing.



Lemon Mojito is a strain loved by many for its rich citrus terpenes and uplifting buzz. The tastiest ​way to fuel your day is now available at your fingertips.



BLOOM Live Resin is the best tasting fresh flower vape in CA. Every month, our team of strain curators finds a variety of exotic strains from growers in Humboldt to Santa Barbara. Each cartridge is made from potent buds and crafted into pure oil containing a wide range of cannabinoids and more than 150 live resin terpenes.



Potency 88%