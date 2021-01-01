About this product
Revel in the refreshing flavors of Limoncello, a hybrid strain bursting with vibrant hints of lemon, cherry, and crisp citrus overtones. Dominantly made with terpene Myrcene, Limoncello relieves pain and stress. Thanks to the mellow, relaxing effects, we love to pair this tasty strain with a movie in bed or a night out with friends.
BLOOM Live Resin is the best tasting fresh flower vape in CA. Every month, our team of strain curators finds a variety of exotic strains from growers in Humboldt to Santa Barbara. Each cartridge is made from potent buds and crafted into pure oil containing a wide range of cannabinoids and more than 150 live resin terpenes.
Potency 88%
Available in Full and Half gram.
About this brand
BLOOM BRANDS
BLOOM BRANDS is the maker or BLOOM vapes and Treat pre-rolls.
Created by cannabis aficionados in 2014, BLOOM BRANDS specializes in making premium cannabis products sold at an attainable price.
Available in CA, WA, NM, NV, OK, AZ. Coming soon to Canada!
