Bloom Live Resin | Mimosa
About this product
Something strong and sweet to brighten your day. Mimosa delivers powerful flavor and potent effects that leave smokers feeling at ease and stress-free.
BLOOM Live Resin is the best tasting fresh flower vape in CA. Every month, our team of strain curators finds a variety of exotic strains from growers in Humboldt to Santa Barbara. Each cartridge is made from potent buds and crafted into pure oil containing a wide range of cannabinoids and more than 150 live resin terpenes.
Available in Full gram.
