About this product

If you weren't happy before, you would be after smoking Orange Creamsicle. This bold citrus strain produces happy, uplifting effects that smokers also report help ease nausea.

BLOOM Live Resin is the best tasting fresh flower vape in CA. Every month, our team of strain curators finds a variety of exotic strains from growers in Humboldt to Santa Barbara. Each cartridge is made from potent buds and crafted into pure oil containing a wide range of cannabinoids and more than 150 live resin terpenes.

Available in Full gram.