About this product

Orange Sunset.



Citrus, sweet, fruity.



Orange Sunset is a deliciously balanced strain loved for its bold, citrus flavors and uplifting effects.



BLOOM Live Resin is the best tasting fresh flower vape in CA. Every month, our team of strain curators finds a variety of exotic strains from growers in Humboldt to Santa Barbara. Each cartridge is made from potent buds and crafted into pure oil containing a wide range of cannabinoids and more than 150 live resin terpenes.



