Feeling the Fire.



Woody, Pine, Floral.



A quick fix for feeling good.



Tahoe Fire is a potent strain with effects that hit hard and fast. Smokers report loving this strain for its earthy OG taste and effects that help aid relaxation, insomnia, and pain.



BLOOM Live Resin is the best tasting fresh flower vape in CA. Every month, our team of strain curators finds a variety of exotic strains from growers in Humboldt to Santa Barbara. Each cartridge is made from potent buds and crafted into pure oil containing a wide range of cannabinoids and more than 150 live resin terpenes.



Potency 87%