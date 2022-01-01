Open up to the rich, diesel flavors Cayophyllene provides in Guava Skittlez. This exotic strain is loved by many for its balance of tropical, fruity, and earthy flavors. The robust flavors fade into a potent high that allows smokers to kick back and relax. Prepare to be entertained by anything on this strain.



The Bloom Surf intakes more oil per pull, resulting in bigger clouds with more flavor and potency in every puff.



The triple airflow reduces clogging while delivering smooth, clean hits to the very last drop.



The Bloom Surf's powerful 190 mAh battery has more capacity than the tank size, ensuring the oil runs out well before the battery.



The Surf's ceramic heating elements accent our strain profiles by preventing overheating and cooling quickly. We want you to taste the terpenes, not burn them! Featuring exotic strains chosen for flavor, potency and effect.

