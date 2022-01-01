Revel in the refreshing flavors of Limoncello, a hybrid strain bursting with vibrant hints of lemon, cherry, and crisp citrus overtones. Dominantly made with terpene Myrcene, Limoncello relieves pain and stress. Thanks to the mellow, relaxing effects, we love to pair this tasty strain with a movie in bed or a night out with friends.



The Bloom Surf intakes more oil per pull, resulting in bigger clouds with more flavor and potency in every puff.



The triple airflow reduces clogging while delivering smooth, clean hits to the very last drop.



The Bloom Surf's powerful 190 mAh battery has more capacity than the tank size, ensuring the oil runs out well before the battery.



The Surf's ceramic heating elements accent our strain profiles by preventing overheating and cooling quickly. We want you to taste the terpenes, not burn them! Featuring exotic strains chosen for flavor, potency and effect.



Available in 350ml.



Potency 88%