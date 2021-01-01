About this product
This flavorful strain is sure to wake you up with its uplifting, soothing effects. Alien Jack is a cosmic sativa cross of the classic strains Chemdawg and Alien OG, delivering sweet notes of herbal, earthy flavors and potent Myrcene effects. The strong heady effects make Alien Jack a necessary addition for any morning routines, to-do lists, or free time to explore.
The Bloom Surf intakes more oil per pull, resulting in bigger clouds with more flavor and potency in every puff.
The triple airflow reduces clogging while delivering smooth, clean hits to the very last drop.
The Bloom Surf's powerful 190 mAh battery has more capacity than the tank size, ensuring the oil runs out well before the battery.
The Surf's ceramic heating elements accent our strain profiles by preventing overheating and cooling quickly. We want you to taste the terpenes, not burn them! Featuring exotic strains chosen for flavor, potency and effect.
Available in 350ml.
Potency 87%
About this brand
BLOOM BRANDS
BLOOM BRANDS is the maker or BLOOM vapes and Treat pre-rolls.
Created by cannabis aficionados in 2014, BLOOM BRANDS specializes in making premium cannabis products sold at an attainable price.
Available in CA, WA, NM, NV, OK, AZ. Coming soon to Canada!
