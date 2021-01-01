About this product

Your escape from this planet.

Leave your worries behind and let your imagination wander to another planet on Alien Stomper. This potent indica packs a bold blend of pine, apples, and diesel flavors for an unforgettable taste and high.



The Bloom Surf intakes more oil per pull, resulting in bigger clouds with more flavor and potency in every puff.



The triple airflow reduces clogging while delivering smooth, clean hits to the very last drop.



The Bloom Surf's powerful 190 mAh battery has more capacity than the tank size, ensuring the oil runs out well before the battery.



The Surf's ceramic heating elements accent our strain profiles by preventing overheating and cooling quickly. We want you to taste the terpenes, not burn them! Featuring exotic strains chosen for flavor, potency and effect.



Available in 350ml.