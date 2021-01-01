About this product

Dazzle your tastebuds with the rich terpenes in Cake Face, a powerhouse cross of the sweet and flavorful strains Wedding Cake and Face Off OG. This legendary hybrid blend delivers strong notes of fresh pine and Limonene, with a smooth, creamy finish. We recommend Cake Face as the perfect strain for that evening smoke before bed.



The Bloom Surf intakes more oil per pull, resulting in bigger clouds with more flavor and potency in every puff.

The triple airflow reduces clogging while delivering smooth, clean hits to the very last drop.

The Bloom Surf's powerful 190 mAh battery has more capacity than the tank size, ensuring the oil runs out well before the battery.

The Surf's ceramic heating elements accent our strain profiles by preventing overheating and cooling quickly. We want you to taste the terpenes, not burn them! Featuring exotic strains chosen for flavor, potency and effect.

Available in 350ml.

Potency 87%