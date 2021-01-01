About this product

Indulge in a golden cross of zesty tropical flavors and uplifting effects. Golden Pineapple is a hybrid cross of the strains Golden Goat and Pineapple Express, delivering a terpene profile full of vibrant fruity flavors and a sweet pineapple aroma. Made with a majority of the terpene Terpinolene, Golden Pineapple is our recommended strain for boosting creativity, energy, and euphoria.



The Bloom Surf intakes more oil per pull, resulting in bigger clouds with more flavor and potency in every puff.

The triple airflow reduces clogging while delivering smooth, clean hits to the very last drop.

The Bloom Surf's powerful 190 mAh battery has more capacity than the tank size, ensuring the oil runs out well before the battery.

The Surf's ceramic heating elements accent our strain profiles by preventing overheating and cooling quickly. We want you to taste the terpenes, not burn them! Featuring exotic strains chosen for flavor, potency and effect.

Available in 350ml.

Potency 88%