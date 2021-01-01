About this product

Treat your tastebuds to the tantalizing cross of strains Romulan, Blackberry Kush, and Bay 11. White Buffalo is a potent sativa, offering a well-balanced blend of earthy notes and spicy, diesel flavors from the terpene Caryophyllene. Known for its relaxation and anxiety relief, White Buffalo can help boost productivity making it a wonderful match for outdoor activities, projects, and social settings.



The Bloom Surf intakes more oil per pull, resulting in bigger clouds with more flavor and potency in every puff.



The triple airflow reduces clogging while delivering smooth, clean hits to the very last drop.



The Bloom Surf's powerful 190 mAh battery has more capacity than the tank size, ensuring the oil runs out well before the battery.



The Surf's ceramic heating elements accent our strain profiles by preventing overheating and cooling quickly. We want you to taste the terpenes, not burn them! Featuring exotic strains chosen for flavor, potency and effect.



Available in 350ml.



Potency 87%