This flavorful strain is sure to wake you up with its uplifting, soothing effects. Alien Jack is a cosmic sativa cross of the classic strains Chemdawg and Alien OG, delivering sweet notes of herbal, earthy flavors and potent Myrcene effects. The strong heady effects make Alien Jack a necessary addition for any morning routines, to-do lists, or free time to explore.



BLOOM Live is the best tasting fresh flower vape in CA. Every month, our team of strain curators finds a variety of exotic strains from growers in Humboldt to Santa Barbara. Each cartridge is made from potent buds and crafted into pure oil containing a wide range of cannabinoids and more than 150 live resin terpenes.



Available in Full gram, Half gram, and 350 mg Surf