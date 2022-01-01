Dazzle your tastebuds with the rich terpenes in Cake Face, a powerhouse cross of the sweet and flavorful strains Wedding Cake and Face Off OG. This legendary hybrid blend delivers strong notes of fresh pine and Limonene, with a smooth, creamy finish. We recommend Cake Face as the perfect strain for that evening smoke before bed.



BLOOM Live is the best tasting fresh flower vape in CA. Every month, our team of strain curators finds a variety of exotic strains from growers in Humboldt to Santa Barbara. Each cartridge is made from potent buds and crafted into pure oil containing a wide range of cannabinoids and more than 150 live resin terpenes.



Available in Full gram, Half gram, and 350mg Surf



