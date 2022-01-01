More Mojito Please.



Citrus, Fruity, Herbal.



Make morning Mojito's a thing.



Lemon Mojito is a strain loved by many for its rich citrus terpenes and uplifting buzz. The tastiest ​way to fuel your day is now available at your fingertips.



BLOOM Live is the best tasting fresh flower vape in CA. Every month, our team of strain curators finds a variety of exotic strains from growers in Humboldt to Santa Barbara. Each cartridge is made from potent buds and crafted into pure oil containing a wide range of cannabinoids and more than 150 live resin terpenes.



Potency 88%



Available in Full gram, Half gram, and 350mg Surf



