An authentic, aromatic experience full of sweet rose flavors and scents. Rosé Kush packs a potent punch in both taste and effects. Sharp tones of floral flavors paired with strong sedating effects make this strain the perfect hit for evenings and after completed to-do lists.



Floral, Rose, Sweet.



BLOOM Live is the best tasting fresh flower vape in CA. Every month, our team of strain curators finds a variety of exotic strains from growers in Humboldt to Santa Barbara. Each cartridge is made from potent buds and crafted into pure oil containing a wide range of cannabinoids and more than 150 live resin terpenes.



Available in Full gram only.