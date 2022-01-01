About this product
An authentic, aromatic experience full of sweet rose flavors and scents. Rosé Kush packs a potent punch in both taste and effects. Sharp tones of floral flavors paired with strong sedating effects make this strain the perfect hit for evenings and after completed to-do lists.
Floral, Rose, Sweet.
BLOOM Live is the best tasting fresh flower vape in CA. Every month, our team of strain curators finds a variety of exotic strains from growers in Humboldt to Santa Barbara. Each cartridge is made from potent buds and crafted into pure oil containing a wide range of cannabinoids and more than 150 live resin terpenes.
Available in Full gram only.
About this brand
BLOOM BRAND
BLOOM BRAND is the maker or BLOOM vapes and Treat pre-rolls.
Created by cannabis aficionados in 2014, BLOOM BRAND specializes in making premium cannabis products sold at an attainable price.
Available in CA, WA, NM, NV, OK, AZ. Coming soon to Canada!
