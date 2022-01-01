About this product
This flavorful strain is sure to wake you up with its uplifting, soothing effects. Alien Jack is a cosmic sativa cross of the classic strains Chemdawg and Alien OG, delivering sweet notes of herbal, earthy flavors and potent Myrcene effects. The strong heady effects make Alien Jack a necessary addition for any morning routines, to-do lists, or free time to explore.
BLOOM Live is the best tasting fresh flower vape in CA. Every month, our team of strain curators finds a variety of exotic strains from growers in Humboldt to Santa Barbara. Each cartridge is made from potent buds and crafted into pure oil containing a wide range of cannabinoids and more than 150 live resin terpenes.
Available in Full gram, Half gram, and 350 mg Surf
BLOOM Live is the best tasting fresh flower vape in CA. Every month, our team of strain curators finds a variety of exotic strains from growers in Humboldt to Santa Barbara. Each cartridge is made from potent buds and crafted into pure oil containing a wide range of cannabinoids and more than 150 live resin terpenes.
Available in Full gram, Half gram, and 350 mg Surf
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
BLOOM BRAND
BLOOM BRAND is the maker or BLOOM vapes and Treat pre-rolls.
Created by cannabis aficionados in 2014, BLOOM BRAND specializes in making premium cannabis products sold at an attainable price.
Available in CA, WA, NM, NV, OK, AZ. Coming soon to Canada!
Created by cannabis aficionados in 2014, BLOOM BRAND specializes in making premium cannabis products sold at an attainable price.
Available in CA, WA, NM, NV, OK, AZ. Coming soon to Canada!