More Mojito Please.
Citrus, Fruity, Herbal.
Make morning Mojito's a thing.
Lemon Mojito is a strain loved by many for its rich citrus terpenes and uplifting buzz. The tastiest way to fuel your day is now available at your fingertips.
BLOOM Live is the best tasting fresh flower vape in CA. Every month, our team of strain curators finds a variety of exotic strains from growers in Humboldt to Santa Barbara. Each cartridge is made from potent buds and crafted into pure oil containing a wide range of cannabinoids and more than 150 live resin terpenes.
Potency 88%
Available in Full gram, Half gram, and 350mg Surf
BLOOM BRAND
BLOOM BRAND is the maker or BLOOM vapes and Treat pre-rolls.
Created by cannabis aficionados in 2014, BLOOM BRAND specializes in making premium cannabis products sold at an attainable price.
Available in CA, WA, NM, NV, OK, AZ. Coming soon to Canada!
