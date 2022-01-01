Treat your tastebuds to the tantalizing cross of strains Romulan, Blackberry Kush, and Bay 11. White Buffalo is a potent sativa, offering a well-balanced blend of earthy notes and spicy, diesel flavors from the terpene Caryophyllene. Known for its relaxation and anxiety relief, White Buffalo can help boost productivity making it a wonderful match for outdoor activities, projects, and social settings.



BLOOM Live is the best tasting fresh flower vape in CA. Every month, our team of strain curators finds a variety of exotic strains from growers in Humboldt to Santa Barbara. Each cartridge is made from potent buds and crafted into pure oil containing a wide range of cannabinoids and more than 150 live resin terpenes.



Potency 87%



Available in Full gram, Half gram, and 350mg Surf