The emperor’s favorite strain.



A classic woody sativa with a creative, focused high.



Terpinolene:

Naturally Found In: cardamom, allspice, parsnip

B-Caryophyllene:

Naturally Found In: black pepper, cloves, hops

B-Myrcene:

Naturally Found In: mango, wild thyme, cardamom, hops.



Bloom Classic highlights the compounds that make up each strain. Crafted with 99% pure terpenes and a broad spectrum of cannabinoids, each vape delivers bold flavor and consistent effects.



Available in 1000mg and 500mg cartridges, and 350mg Surf.