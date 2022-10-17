Now with less Franco and more Rogen.



Drift away to a blissful tropical paradise ripe with sweet pineapples.



Terpinolene:

Naturally Found In: cardamom, allspice, parsnip

D-Limonene:

Naturally Found In: citrus rinds (lemon, lime, orange etc.)

B-Myrcene:

Naturally Found In: mango, wild thyme, cardamom, hops



Bloom Classic highlights the compounds that make up each strain. Crafted with 99% pure terpenes and a broad spectrum of cannabinoids, each vape delivers bold flavor and consistent effects.



Available in 1000mg and 500mg cartridges, and 350mg Surf.