Now with less Franco and more Rogen.
Drift away to a blissful tropical paradise ripe with sweet pineapples.
Terpinolene:
Naturally Found In: cardamom, allspice, parsnip
D-Limonene:
Naturally Found In: citrus rinds (lemon, lime, orange etc.)
B-Myrcene:
Naturally Found In: mango, wild thyme, cardamom, hops
Bloom Classic highlights the compounds that make up each strain. Crafted with 99% pure terpenes and a broad spectrum of cannabinoids, each vape delivers bold flavor and consistent effects.
Available in 1000mg and 500mg cartridges, and 350mg Surf.
