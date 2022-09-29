Time to celebrate!



An energetic, bubbly hybrid perfect for socializing and celebrating good times.



Orange, Floral, Citrus, Sweet



D-Limonene:

Naturally Found In: citrus rinds (lemon, lime, orange, etc)

Valencene:

Naturally Found In: Valencia Oranges

B-Caryophyllene:

Naturally Found In: black pepper, cloves, hops



Bloom Classic highlights the compounds that make up each strain. Crafted with 99% pure terpenes and a broad spectrum of cannabinoids, each vape delivers bold flavor and consistent effects.



Available in both 1000mg and 500mg cartridges, and 350 mg Surf.