Time to celebrate!
An energetic, bubbly hybrid perfect for socializing and celebrating good times.
Orange, Floral, Citrus, Sweet
D-Limonene:
Naturally Found In: citrus rinds (lemon, lime, orange, etc)
Valencene:
Naturally Found In: Valencia Oranges
B-Caryophyllene:
Naturally Found In: black pepper, cloves, hops
Bloom Classic highlights the compounds that make up each strain. Crafted with 99% pure terpenes and a broad spectrum of cannabinoids, each vape delivers bold flavor and consistent effects.
Available in both 1000mg and 500mg cartridges, and 350 mg Surf.
