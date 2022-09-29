When I was your age…



A blissful, relaxing high with floral notes of lavender.



Floral, Berry, Earthy, Haze.



Linalool:

Naturally Found In: lavender, cilantro, basil

B-Myrcene:

Naturally Found In: mango, wild thyme, cardamom, hops

Valencene:

Naturally Found In: Valencia oranges



Bloom Classic highlights the compounds that make up each strain. Crafted with 99% pure terpenes and a broad spectrum of cannabinoids, each vape delivers bold flavor and consistent effects.



Available in 1000mg and 500mg cartridges, and 350mg Surf.