When I was your age…
A blissful, relaxing high with floral notes of lavender.
Floral, Berry, Earthy, Haze.
Linalool:
Naturally Found In: lavender, cilantro, basil
B-Myrcene:
Naturally Found In: mango, wild thyme, cardamom, hops
Valencene:
Naturally Found In: Valencia oranges
Bloom Classic highlights the compounds that make up each strain. Crafted with 99% pure terpenes and a broad spectrum of cannabinoids, each vape delivers bold flavor and consistent effects.
Available in 1000mg and 500mg cartridges, and 350mg Surf.
