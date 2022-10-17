About this product
A new kind of force.
Send stress to a galaxy far, far away with this relaxing indica.
B-Myrcene:
Naturally Found In: mango, wild thyme, cardamom, hops
Valencene:
Naturally Found In: Valencia oranges
Linalool:
Naturally Found In: lavender, cilantro, basil.
Bloom Classic highlights the compounds that make up each strain. Crafted with 99% pure terpenes and a broad spectrum of cannabinoids, each vape delivers bold flavor and consistent effects.
Available in 1000mg and 500mg cartridges, and 350mg Surf.
Send stress to a galaxy far, far away with this relaxing indica.
B-Myrcene:
Naturally Found In: mango, wild thyme, cardamom, hops
Valencene:
Naturally Found In: Valencia oranges
Linalool:
Naturally Found In: lavender, cilantro, basil.
Bloom Classic highlights the compounds that make up each strain. Crafted with 99% pure terpenes and a broad spectrum of cannabinoids, each vape delivers bold flavor and consistent effects.
Available in 1000mg and 500mg cartridges, and 350mg Surf.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!