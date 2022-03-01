About this product
Long-lasting energy and euphoria bursting with citrus and lemon.
Lemon, Gassy, Citrus, Floral
D-Limonene:
Naturally Found In: citrus rinds (lemon, lime, orange etc.)
B-Caryophyllene:
Naturally Found In: black pepper, cloves, hops
B-Ocimene:
Naturally Found In: basil, lavender, clary sage
Bloom Classic highlights the compounds that make up each strain. Crafted with 99% pure terpenes and a broad spectrum of cannabinoids, each vape delivers bold flavor and consistent effects.
Available if 1000mg, 500mg cartridges, and 350 mg Surf
Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.
