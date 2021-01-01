Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand BLOOM BRANDS

BLOOM BRANDS

Treat - Banana Split Premium Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Stay balanced with Banana Split. The sweet flavors and clear-headed high make Banana Split a favorite strain for many. Smokers report feeling uplifted, balanced, and productive.
Each joint contains 1 gram of perfectly ground, high potency (20%+), premium flower for a clean, smooth burn, and unforgettable high.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!