BLOOM BRANDS
Treat - Gelato Cake Premium Pre-Roll 1g
About this product
Tasty & sedating. Gelato Cake offers strong flavors and effects that leave smokers feeling relaxed and refreshed.
Each joint contains 1 gram of perfectly ground, high potency (20%+), premium flower for a clean, smooth burn, and unforgettable high.
