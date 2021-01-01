BLOOM BRANDS
Treat - GG4 Premium Pre-Roll 1g
About this product
Your evening routine starts here. GG4 delivers potent, euphoric effects that help smokers kick back and chill. Rolled and ready for your ultimate relaxation.
Each joint contains 1 gram of perfectly ground, high potency (20%+), premium flower for a clean, smooth burn, and unforgettable high.
