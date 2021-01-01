BLOOM BRANDS
Treat - Jade OG Premium Pre-Roll 1g
About this product
Sweet and strong, just like you. Jade OG delivers potent kush effects and a sweet terpene profile. Avoid butane and try lighting this one with a hemp wick to enjoy the full flavors.
Each joint contains 1 gram of perfectly ground, high potency (20%+), premium flower for a clean, smooth burn, and unforgettable high.
Each joint contains 1 gram of perfectly ground, high potency (20%+), premium flower for a clean, smooth burn, and unforgettable high.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!