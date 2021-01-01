BLOOM BRANDS
Treat - Lava Cake Premium Pre-Roll 1g
About this product
Made for your day off. Whether you're lounging or doing laundry, Lava Cake is the perfect strain to help you ease into a calm, uplifted mood. Ditch the day off guilt and make the most of your free time.
Each joint contains 1 gram of perfectly ground, high potency (20%+), premium flower for a clean, smooth burn, and unforgettable high.
