Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand BLOOM BRANDS

BLOOM BRANDS

Treat - Lava Cake Premium Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Made for your day off. Whether you're lounging or doing laundry, Lava Cake is the perfect strain to help you ease into a calm, uplifted mood. Ditch the day off guilt and make the most of your free time.
Each joint contains 1 gram of perfectly ground, high potency (20%+), premium flower for a clean, smooth burn, and unforgettable high.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!