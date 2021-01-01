Loading…
BLOOM BRANDS

Treat - MK Ultra Premium Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Take a hit of euphoria. MK Ultra is known for its dank, sticky buds and strong euphoric effects. Smokers report its blissful effects make MK Ultra the perfect midday treat.
Each joint contains 1 gram of perfectly ground, high potency (20%+), premium flower for a clean, smooth burn, and unforgettable high.
