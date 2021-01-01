BLOOM BRANDS
Treat - Presidential OG Premium Pre-Roll 1g
About this product
A hard hitting strain for the end of your day. Presidential OG is a strong kush loved by many for its heavy, sedating effects. Smokers report this is an excellent strain to relax with in the evening as it helps with insomnia and stress.
Each joint contains 1 gram of perfectly ground, high potency (20%+), premium flower for a clean, smooth burn, and unforgettable high.
Each joint contains 1 gram of perfectly ground, high potency (20%+), premium flower for a clean, smooth burn, and unforgettable high.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!