BLOOM BRANDS

Treat - Presidential OG Premium Pre-Roll 1g

A hard hitting strain for the end of your day. Presidential OG is a strong kush loved by many for its heavy, sedating effects. Smokers report this is an excellent strain to relax with in the evening as it helps with insomnia and stress.
Each joint contains 1 gram of perfectly ground, high potency (20%+), premium flower for a clean, smooth burn, and unforgettable high.
