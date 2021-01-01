BLOOM BRANDS
Treat - Sour Diesel Premium Pre-Roll 1g
About this product
An iconic way to make your day better. Sour Diesel is a legendary strain that is loved by many for effects that help you feel uplifted, energized, and ready to tackle anything.
Each joint contains 1 gram of perfectly ground, high potency (20%+), premium flower for a clean, smooth burn, and unforgettable high.
