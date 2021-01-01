BLOOM BRANDS
Treat - Triangle Kush Premium Pre-Roll 1g
About this product
Stimulate more creativity and laughter with Triangle Kush. Only a few hits are needed to unlock this relaxing strain's creative and mentally stimulating effects.
Each joint contains 1 gram of perfectly ground, high potency (20%+), premium flower for a clean, smooth burn, and unforgettable high.
