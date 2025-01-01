About this product
Elite Club Uzi Bong 33cm
The Elite Club Uzi Bong 33cm is an exclusive, limited-edition collectible designed for those who appreciate bold design and premium craftsmanship. With only 500 pieces produced worldwide, this unique bong combines functionality with a striking Uzi-inspired aesthetic, making it a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts alike.
Standing at 33cm tall, this bong features a sleek gradient colour finish that enhances its distinct look. The gold Elite Club logo adds a touch of luxury, signifying its exclusivity and high-quality design. Each piece comes with an engraved serial number, allowing owners to verify authenticity.
Built for smooth and enjoyable sessions, the Elite Club Uzi Bong includes a 18/14mm diffused glass stem and a 14mm branded cone piece, adorned with the Elite Club logo. It also comes with a sturdy display stand, allowing it to be showcased as a true collector’s piece. Packaged in a custom Elite Club gift box, this bong is perfect for those seeking a standout addition to their collection or a premium gift.
Limited edition with only 500 pieces produced worldwide
33cm Uzi-inspired design for a unique and bold aesthetic
Gradient colour finish for a sleek and stylish look
Gold Elite Club logo for a touch of exclusivity
Engraved serial number
Diffused glass stem and 14mm branded cone piece for smooth hits
Sturdy display stand for showcasing in style
Packaged in a premium Elite Club gift box
Fulfillment
About this brand
The Bong Baron
Welcome to The Bong Baron — your go-to online head shop for premium bongs, dab rigs, quartz bangers, and smoking accessories. Proudly Aussie-owned and operated, we bring you a curated collection of quality gear that hits hard, looks great, and ships fast.
Whether you’re chasing your first beaker bong or levelling up with a full dabbing setup, we’ve got what you need — from classic glass to unique designs, plus all the extras to keep your sesh smooth. With express delivery, free shipping over $100, your next piece is just a click away.
