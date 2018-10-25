The Botanist
Naturally Clean Flavor:
The Botanist products are cannabis derived: No additives, no cutting agents and no artificial flavors. Our focus is to express the cannabis plant in its purest form to deliver a potent, smooth vapor with the clean flavor of real cannabis
Strain-Specific Effects:
The Botanist vape cartridges feature single-strain cannabis-derived terpenes, carefully extracted using fresh-frozen steam distillation methods.
This preserves more of the natural cannabis terpene profile, delivering a richly aromatic, flavorful and effective vapor.
Discover Your Ratio:
The Botanist understands that one size doesn’t fit all. Each of our cartridges feature a variety of THC to CBD ratios to meet many needs.
Labeled on every package, the cannabinoid ratios allow consumers to find the right product that they can depend upon to meet their specific individualized needs.
Forbidden Fruit effects
Reported by real people like you
594 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
1% of people report feeling headache
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
