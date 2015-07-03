About this strain
Lake of Fire is a hybrid of Gorilla Glue #4 and Kobain Kush bred by Red Eyed Genetics. The result is a heavily frosted, chocolate, and pine flavored mixture of diesel fumes that produce balanced effects that stimulate the mind while relaxing the body. The influence of Kobain Kush genetics adds vigor and minimizes difficulty in cultivating a spinoff of the award-winning Gorilla Glue #4.
Lake of Fire effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
61% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
52% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
The Botanist
Our mission at the Botanist is to harness the power of the cannabis plant and other natural botanicals. Artfully extracted terpenes are a hallmark of each of our products, designed not only to amplify therapeutic benefits but also impart richness of flavor. We seek to create a enjoyable and holistic wellness experience for every customer, whether you’re new to cannabis or well acquainted with its benefits.