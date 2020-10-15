About this strain
A limited release strain by the team at Ethos Genetics, Lilac Cookies is a cross of (Lilac Diesel x Forum Cut Cookies) and (Mandarin Cookies x LIlac Diesel Bx3). This strain is noted for being easy to grow, and it produces chunky nugs that put out a rich purple hue. Consumers can expect sweet lemon and rich floral notes in addition to sour and gas undertones.
Lilac Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
41% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
Bipolar disorder
8% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
The Botanist
Our mission at the Botanist is to harness the power of the cannabis plant and other natural botanicals. Artfully extracted terpenes are a hallmark of each of our products, designed not only to amplify therapeutic benefits but also impart richness of flavor. We seek to create a enjoyable and holistic wellness experience for every customer, whether you’re new to cannabis or well acquainted with its benefits.