The Bulldog Amsterdam
4 piece Grinder Plastic Transparent Blue
About this product
This Bulldog grinder is a 3-piece, blue plastic grinder that is decorated with the iconic Bulldog face and the words The Bulldog and Amsterdam on its lid. These great lightweight grinders have magnetic closure and come with what’s known as shark or pyramid shaped teeth that effortlessly crush and grind your tobacco or herb mix into the desired texture.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!