The CBD Apothecary
Frank's Gift CBD Capsules
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 4%CBD 11%
About this product
Strain specific CBD oil and fractionated coconut oil in a vegan cellulose capsule. Available in 2 packs and 15 packs.
Frank's Gift effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
20% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
11% of people report feeling headache
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!