Variety of flavors and dosages available:



Flavor: Natural, Cinnamon, Citrus, and Fresh Mint.

Dosages: 150mg, 300mg, 600mg, and 900mg in 1oz. bottle.



- Made with full-spectrum hemp oil. Guaranteed 0% THC.

- Made with vegetable glycerin and enhanced with MCT oil, sunflower oil, and phospholipids.

- Natural ingredients.

- Fully infused with CBD from full-spectrum hemp oil.

- Dairy free, gluten free, and non-GMO.



For more information, visit us at: www.thecbdcompany.com



For wholesale inquiries, please email us at: sales@thecbdcompany.com