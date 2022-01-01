About this product
Citrusy and sweet orange mango flavored saltwater taffy. Made by hand, from scratch, and hand-pulled to perfection.
- Award-winning hemp CBD-infused edible with multiple award wins from cannabis publications and festivals.
- Natural ingredients.
- Fully infused with CBD from full-spectrum hemp oil.
- Never sprayed or surface-coated.
- Dairy free, gluten free, and non-GMO.
For more information, visit us at: www.thecbdcompany.com
For wholesale inquiries, please email us at: sales@thecbdcompany.com
