The Clear - Elite Cartridge - Blueberry - 1000mg
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
With a starting potency well over 85% cannabinoids, the Elite cartridge is perfect for the moderate to seasoned cannabis enthusiast. This nighttime Blueberry cartridge has a soulful fruitiness that uses added terpenes to make your vape experience as deeply flavorful as you are.
These cartridges use medical grade ceramic atomizers that provides low failure rates, even draw distribution, no burning taste, and more vapor delivered per draw.
Blueberry effects
Reported by real people like you
1,681 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
