About this product

With a starting potency well over 85% cannabinoids, the Elite cartridge is perfect for the moderate to seasoned cannabis enthusiast. This nighttime Blueberry cartridge has a soulful fruitiness that uses added terpenes to make your vape experience as deeply flavorful as you are.



These cartridges use medical grade ceramic atomizers that provides low failure rates, even draw distribution, no burning taste, and more vapor delivered per draw.

