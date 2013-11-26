The Clear
The Clear - Elite Syringe - Golden Goat - 1 Gram
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
The Clear™ Syringe is the Honey Bucket 2.0, by popular demand. This ultra-refined product is ready for use! Syringes contain The Clear’s AAA grade distillate and naturally derived terpenes.
We add cannabis terpenes to our signature distillate to produce Golden Goat. This syringe offers a full-bodied, lively daytime cannabis sativa flavor experience.
We add cannabis terpenes to our signature distillate to produce Golden Goat. This syringe offers a full-bodied, lively daytime cannabis sativa flavor experience.
Golden Goat effects
Reported by real people like you
986 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!