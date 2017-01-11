About this product
This discreet, pocket-sized version of The Clear Elite cartridge is fully equipped for easy consumption. This vape contains .35g of our ultra-premium distillate with added plant derived terpenes. Lemon Haze is a daytime flavor that’s loud, tangy and delicious. The sweet, sour notes burst onto the tongue immediately upon inhale and the impact of tasty lemon zest persists through exhale.
Coupled with a pre-charged battery and hardware, more on-the-go, visitors, or infrequent cannabis consumers can try out the ultra-premium, ultra-refined vaping experience that goes hand in hand with The Clear Elite.
Coupled with a pre-charged battery and hardware, more on-the-go, visitors, or infrequent cannabis consumers can try out the ultra-premium, ultra-refined vaping experience that goes hand in hand with The Clear Elite.
Lemon Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,722 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Clear
The Clear is the first a 100% solvent-free cannabis distillate, and is unmatched in its potency, purity, and flavor. The Clear Concentrate is a translucent oil, testing around 90% THC. It is fully activated by our specially-developed process to make it consistently potent and clean. Available in the original terpene-free Lobster Butter, or with introduced all-natural flavors and terpenes to make our signature flavors, The Clear sets the standard for consistent quality in medicinal and recreational cannabis. The Clear™ has something for every user, with options ranging from 90% THC to 65% THC with additional CBD.