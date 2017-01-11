About this product

This discreet, pocket-sized version of The Clear Elite cartridge is fully equipped for easy consumption. This vape contains .35g of our ultra-premium distillate with added plant derived terpenes. Lemon Haze is a daytime flavor that’s loud, tangy and delicious. The sweet, sour notes burst onto the tongue immediately upon inhale and the impact of tasty lemon zest persists through exhale.



Coupled with a pre-charged battery and hardware, more on-the-go, visitors, or infrequent cannabis consumers can try out the ultra-premium, ultra-refined vaping experience that goes hand in hand with The Clear Elite.

