About this product
The Clear™ Syringe is the Honey Bucket 2.0, by popular demand. This ultra-refined product is ready for use! Syringes contain The Clear’s AAA grade distillate and naturally derived terpenes.
Lemon Haze is a daytime flavor that’s loud, tangy and delicious. The sweet, sour notes burst onto the tongue immediately upon inhale, and the impact of tasty lemon zest persists through exhale.
Lemon Haze is a daytime flavor that’s loud, tangy and delicious. The sweet, sour notes burst onto the tongue immediately upon inhale, and the impact of tasty lemon zest persists through exhale.
About this strain
Lemon Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that smells and tastes like fresh peeled lemon slices. Lemon Haze is made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Silver Haze. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint.
Lemon Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,733 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Clear
The Clear is the first a 100% solvent-free cannabis distillate, and is unmatched in its potency, purity, and flavor. The Clear Concentrate is a translucent oil, testing around 90% THC. It is fully activated by our specially-developed process to make it consistently potent and clean. Available in the original terpene-free Lobster Butter, or with introduced all-natural flavors and terpenes to make our signature flavors, The Clear sets the standard for consistent quality in medicinal and recreational cannabis. The Clear™ has something for every user, with options ranging from 90% THC to 65% THC with additional CBD.