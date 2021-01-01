Loading…
Logo for the brand The Clear

The Clear

The Clear - Elite Cartridge - Lobster Butter - 1000mg

About this product

With a starting potency well over 85% cannabinoids, the Elite cartridge is perfect for the moderate to seasoned cannabis enthusiast. The “Lobster Butter” name means this cartridge is filled with 1 gram of ultra-premium, flavorless distillate, without any terpenes added in.

These cartridges use medical grade ceramic atomizers that provides low failure rates, even draw distribution, no burning taste, and more vapor delivered per draw.
